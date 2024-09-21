Two boys in Ambur strangled to death by dad’s friend over loan

TIRUPATTUR: Two young boys were allegedly strangled to death by their father’s friend in Ambur, Tirupattur on Thursday. Police said S Vasantha Kumar (23), the accused, killed the boys over a financial dispute with their father.

Y Darshan (4) and Y Yogith(6) were studying at a private school. Their father E Yogaraj (33) and Kumar worked as construction supervisors in the area. A few months ago, Yogaraj borrowed Rs 14,000 from Kumar but repaid only half the amount. Kumar’s wife quarrelled with him after knowing that he had not told her about only half the sum being returned and went away to her parents’ home. Police said Kumar took the ‘separation’ seriously and allegedly planned to take revenge on Yogaraj.

On Thursday evening, Kumar visited Yogaraj’s house and told his wife that his friend had directed him to take the boys out. Believing him, Yogaraj’s wife sent both her sons with him. Kumar allegedly took the boys to a temple about 4 km away and killed them.

After the incident, Kumar returned to his grandmother’s house near the temple and spent the night there. When Yogaraj and his wife realised their children were missing, they lodged a police complaint. Acting on their report, police recovered the bodies from the temple’s backyard and arrested Kumar on Friday night.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed to the murders citing the financial dispute as motive. The bodies have been sent to the Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Preliminary reports suggest that the boys had visible injuries consistent with strangulation.

An FIR has been filed under BNS Act Sections 97 and 103 for kidnap and murder. Sources said police are investigating whether Kumar was facing any mental health issues as some prescription drugs used for treating psychiatric conditions were found at his place.