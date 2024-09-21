Video of girl students mimicking baby shower sparks controversy in TN, teacher suspended

VELLORE: District Principal Education Officer S Manimozhi ordered the suspension of a class teacher following the release of a video recently, of class 12 students mimicking a baby shower for a fellow student at a government school in Vellore.

The viral video shows the students from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Katpadi performing a “baby shower”. It even includes scenes of the girl preparing a digital magazine cover for the event, bringing necessary materials to the school’s terrace for the ceremony.

The incident sparked controversy, prompting an investigation by the principal education officer. The class teacher was suspended for not checking the girls’ bags properly, and the school principal has issued a notice to the teacher demanding a detailed explanation regarding the incident.