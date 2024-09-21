Woman posing as IAS, her BJP accomplice remanded in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi SIPCOT police arrested two persons, including a 44-year-old woman, for impersonating an IAS officer. Sources said, a woman claiming to be of the Uttar Pradesh cadre of the IAS and assistant secretary to the education department in Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint with SP Albert John over a money dispute during the weekly grievance meet at the district police office.

She urged him to recover a huge sum of money from an individual from Pudukottai. However, the SP grew suspicious due to her contradicting statements, and refusal to produce an identity card. He ordered a check on her whereabouts and claims.

Subsequently, the district crime branch identified the woman as Mangayarkarasi (44) of Thalaiyuthu, who was a native of Uthampatti in Dindigul and not an IAS officer. Her accomplice Rubinath (42) belonged to the same village in Tirunelveli, and was a BJP functionary, said sources.

Following instructions from the SP, Thoothukudi SIPCOT police registered a case against the suspects and remanded them. Further investigation is under way. Meanwhile, the BJP party suspended Rubinath from the party. There has been another such complaint at Thalaiyuthu police station, said sources.