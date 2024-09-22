Operation Agazhi: Cops crack down on land grab, kangaroo court in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: Cracking down on land grabbing and kangaroo courts, the Tiruchy and Pudukkottai police through a joint operation, ‘Operation Agazhi’ since Thursday night seized a total of 258 land records, 68 bank passbooks, 75 promissory notes, 82 blank cheques, 18 mobile phones and 84 SIM cards following searches at the residences of a list of suspects in both the districts. A history-sheeter from Tiruchy was also arrested in this case.
Acting on information of history-sheeters from the region indulging in kangaroo courts and land grabbing, 25 special teams led by inspectors were constituted in both the districts based on the instructions of Tiruchy Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varun Kumar, city Commissioner of Police N Kamini and Pudukkottai SP Vandita Pandey to execute ‘Operation Agazhi’.
A list of suspects was also formed. Accordingly, the special teams on Thursday night searched the residences of 14 suspects, including S Pattarai Suresh (a) Michael Suresh (44) of Nathamadipatti in Tiruchy, who is the state youth wing secretary of IJK. Among the 258 land records seized, 66 were seized from Suresh’s residence. Inquiries revealed that all the land records seized from his residence were obtained by holding kangaroo courts and usury, sources said.
Another suspect, Chandramouli (39) of Edamalaipatti Pudur, fled before the police held a search at his house.
On Friday, as part of the operation, a total of 825 police personnel engaged in vehicle inspections across Tiruchy district. In this, the police attempted to stop a car heading towards Tiruchy at the Mukkombu check post under Vathalai police limits but the vehicle sped away and rammed into a portion of the wall of Ellis Park. While two passengers fled, Chandramouli was found inside the vehicle with weapons. Following this, he was arrested under various sections including the Arms Act. Inquiries revealed that Chandramouli is a history-sheeter and the district treasurer of NTK. The two persons who were with him are also members of the party, sources added.
On the operation, SP Kumar said, “A total of three lists have been prepared for the operation and only those in the first one were searched. Those on the remaining lists will also be searched soon. Further, more information related to land grabbing has been obtained during the search. Cases will be registered against persons involved in such crimes.”