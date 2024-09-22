Operation Agazhi: Cops crack down on land grab, kangaroo court in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: Cracking down on land grabbing and kangaroo courts, the Tiruchy and Pudukkottai police through a joint operation, ‘Operation Agazhi’ since Thursday night seized a total of 258 land records, 68 bank passbooks, 75 promissory notes, 82 blank cheques, 18 mobile phones and 84 SIM cards following searches at the residences of a list of suspects in both the districts. A history-sheeter from Tiruchy was also arrested in this case.

Acting on information of history-sheeters from the region indulging in kangaroo courts and land grabbing, 25 special teams led by inspectors were constituted in both the districts based on the instructions of Tiruchy Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varun Kumar, city Commissioner of Police N Kamini and Pudukkottai SP Vandita Pandey to execute ‘Operation Agazhi’.

A list of suspects was also formed. Accordingly, the special teams on Thursday night searched the residences of 14 suspects, including S Pattarai Suresh (a) Michael Suresh (44) of Nathamadipatti in Tiruchy, who is the state youth wing secretary of IJK. Among the 258 land records seized, 66 were seized from Suresh’s residence. Inquiries revealed that all the land records seized from his residence were obtained by holding kangaroo courts and usury, sources said.