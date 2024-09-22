CMCH won’t give space on premises, cops impose fine for roadside parking

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has denied parking for patients and visitors inside since July, as officials claim that there is limited space in the premises. This forces them to park outside and this is often encouraged by the hospital authorities as well. But now, the visitors are imposed fines by the city police, saying that it is ‘unauthorised parking’. Additionally, vehicles were also locked with chains, resulting in delays.

“Even if parking outside is considered an offence, they could impose fines using the e-challan system. However, locking vehicles with chains leaves the public, particularly patients, to wander in search of police personnel to get their vehicles released,” said N Sivakumar from Velandipalayam, who brought his elderly father to the hospital on Saturday for the treatment of his ligament injury. He added that as his bike was not allowed inside the hospital, he had to park it in front of the new emergency block. A row of bikes, including his, were locked with chains and he was made to wait on the road for at least 30 minutes with his sick father.

Many who visit the hospital, either for themselves or family members, are forced to park their vehicles on the roadside, as the hospital denies entry to private vehicles. The hospital witnesses maximum patients between 7 am and 12 pm during the outpatient hours (OP). As officials have failed to find a solution for this issue, people who depend on the CMCH face parking issues daily. About 350 metres from Langa Corner to Classic Tower Junction on Tiruchy road, vehicles are parked on the roadside. Additionally, vehicles are also parked opposite to the bus stand. K Rathish, a Madurai native who admitted his mother to CMCH, said, “The police allow auto-rickshaws to park on the roadside but impose fines on people who come for treatment. ”

When enquired, S Ashokkumar, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) admitted that penalising patients is not correct and assured to investigate the issue immediately.