District administration to levy green tax for possession and sale of plastic bottles in Kodaikanal

DINDIGUL: As part of the green tax system implemented by the Dindigul district administration, the sale of water and soft drinks in plastic bottles in Kodaikanal will be inviting a fine Rs 20 per bottle. Tourists, residents, traders, and private individuals who possess or sell plastic bottles will be slapped a fine of Rs 20 by the district authorities.

According to an official release, as per the Madras High Court's direction to make Kodikanal plastic-free, the district administration has decided to levy Rs 20 green tax on plastic bottles used for water and soft drinks under 5 litre capacity. The monitoring of the implementation will be carried out by multiple committees formed at the district, zonal and panchayat levels. The committees will inspect shops, eateries and other facilities every week or month. Besides, surprise inspections will be also be conducted and fines will be levied on each plastic bottle seized.

Further, check posts will be installed at the entry points of Kodaikanal. The initiative will be supported by the police department, forest department and local bodies of Kodaikanal. It should be noted that 15 village panchayats, during a grama sabha meet, had unanimously passed resolution to levy Rs 20 per plastic bottle as a green tax, based on a high court order dated June 28, 2024, read the release.

Speaking to TNIE, Kodaikanal Municipality Commissioner P Sathyanathan said, "Though the decision is based on the court order passed weeks ago, the order will be strictly implemented in Kodaikanal Town. No compromise will be made and the local committees will be carrying out surprise and regular inspections."