Five people including three women held for forcing minor into prostitution in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Five persons including three women were arrested on Friday under POCSO Act by Periyanacikenpalayam All Women Police on charges of attempting to force a minor girl into prostitution.

The suspects were identified as R Dharmaraj (23) of Kallapalayam in Tiruppur, S Rajadurai (30) of Thiruvannamalai, R Monisha (23) of Ooty, S Geetha (24) of Tiruvallur and M Bhavani (24) of Chennai.

Sources said Monisha had stayed in Karamadai along with her younger sister for months when she got in touch with the victim. Initially, Monisha brainwashed the girl that she would get money if she involves in prostitution. It should also be noted that Monisha along with Dharmaraj was already involved in prostitution business and they had pending cases against them. They decided to force other girls into the same business.

The neighbours raised a suspicion when they noticed the minor did not step out of her house for days. They informed the Chief Welfare Officer Rajeswari who in turn filed a complaint with Periyanaickenpalayam women police. A case was registered against the five persons under POCSO Act.

During an inquiry, it was found that the victim had completed Class 9 and used to stay alone at her residence at Siva Nagar on Sirumugai road as her parents went for work. The police also seized the mobile phones of the accused. After an inquiry, the accused were sent to the Coimbatore Central Prison.