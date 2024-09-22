Four held for serial robberies in TN's Tiruppur district

TIRUPPUR: The district police on Saturday arrested a gang of four who were involved in serial thefts in Dharapuram, Kangeyam and Udumalaipet areas of the district. 32 sovereigns of gold jewels, two bikes, and a car were seized from the gang.

The accused were identified as M Murugan Sivaguru, (45), of Chhattisgarh, M Raja, (40), E Suresh, (34), and K Thangaraj, (55), all from Kallakurichi.

Police said, “16 houses were burgled between August 28 and September 1 in Dharapuram, Kangeyam and Udumalaipet police limits. In all incidents, 45 sovereigns of gold jewels, Rs 3.2 lakh cash, 30 silk sarees, 2 silver lamps, 2 bronze lamps and 2 bikes were stolen. In this, six cases were registered in Udumalaipet station, four cases in Dharapuram and six cases in Kangeyam stations.”

Police added that three special teams headed by Dharapuram and Kangeyam DSPs were formed to nab the accused. Police patrolling was also strengthened. Using CCTV footage and available information, it was confirmed that a gang of four were involved in the series of thefts. “Subsequently, the special police team arrested the gang on Saturday and recovered 32 sovereigns of gold jewels, two bikes, and a car from the gang,” officials said.

A senior police official said, “Further investigation revealed that the gang was involved in three former cases in the district, five theft cases in Dindigul and one in Kanniyakumari. In total, 25 cases were registered against the gang and total stolen items include 97 sovereigns of gold jewels, Rs 8.7 lakh cash and 5 bikes. Further investigations are on.”