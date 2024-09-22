Goripalayam flyover bridge's third portion works to commence within a week

MADURAI: The construction works of the third portion of Goripalayam flyover bridge, which branches from Goripalayam Junction towards Sellur, will commence within a week. According to State Highways Assistant Divisional Engineer R Sukumar, the bridge, which is 700 m long and 8.50 m wide, will be constructed in three phases (Tamukkam-Goripalayam Thevar statue, AV bridge-Anna statue and Thevar statue-Sellur area) and the overall work will be completed before November 2025.

It may be noted that the Highways and Minor Ports Department had given the technical sanction for the construction of a flyover in Goripalayam junction, at a cost of Rs 190.40 crore, on April 30, 2023. Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the construction works on October 30, 2023. The flyover, which consists of 61 piers and 62 spans, aims to decongest the Goripalayam junction.

Speaking to TNIE, Sukumar said, "The construction of the first two portions is under progress, and works of the third one will commence within a week. As the initial two phase of works had faced some delay, we have been taking efforts to complete the remaining works as per schedule."

He further stated that service roads (10.50m towards Thamukkam - American College road & 7.5m towards North Gateway Hotel, and 7.50m towards Sellur arm) will be constructed on both sides of the flyover. A vehicular underpass (VUP) will be constructed at Bibi Kulam-Gandhi Museum road junction for emergency ambulances. Once the bridge is completed, the traffic congestion in this area will be reduced significantly, he added.