History sheeter ‘CD’ Mani arrested in Salem

CHENNAI: History sheeter P Manikandan alias ‘CD’ Mani was arrested by a special team of the Greater Chennai Police from Salem, early Sunday morning. Manikandan was involved in nearly 30 cases.

Manikandan’s father Parthasarathy has written a letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu DGP, ADGP (Law and Order), Chennai City Police Commissioner and the CM’s Special Cell stating that Manikandan was “arrested from his residence by the special team without explaining the reasons of arrest to the family members.” Parthasarathy also said that an online petition has also been submitted to the State Human Rights Commission.

He went on to say that Manikandan had “reformed and for the past several years, has no cases registered against him.” Parthasarathy said that Manikandan “has been regular to the courts and he has no pending warrant against him in any court of law.”

Parthasarathy requested them to ensure the safety of his son and to inform him or any of his family members about Manikandan’s whereabouts and the reasons for his arrest.