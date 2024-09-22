HR&CE files complaint against BJP functionaries for spreading false news

DINDIGUL: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has lodged a complaint with the Palani Adivaram police against two BJP functionaries for allegedly spreading false news claiming that AR Dairy Food Private Limited in Dindigul had supplied ghee to Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani.

According to a police source, HR&CE department, in the complaint, stated that BJP functionaries Vinoth P Selvam, party state secretary, and S Selvakumar, IT Wing vice president, had been spreading false news claiming the AR Dairy Food, which allegedly supplied sub-standard ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh, had also supplied ghee for preparing the Panchamirtham Prasadam in Palani temple.

The BJP functionaries also claimed that the owner of the company was the president of the Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple board, while he was just a member of the board, which was scrapped last month. The false information was circulated to tarnish the image and goodwill of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple and the state HR&CE department, stated the complaint.