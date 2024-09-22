Kadambur hill farmers urge dist admin to set up agriculture office

ERODE: Residents of Kadambur Hills have urged the district administration to set up an agriculture department office in the district as they have to travel 50 km to Sathyamangalam to meet the officials.

K Ramasamy, Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association district president, said, “Kadambur hills includes Kuthiyalathur, Gundri, Koothampalayam and Thingalur panchayats. Most villagers living here are engaged in farming and maize is cultivated the most. Apart from this, fruits including jackfruit are also brought to Sathyamangalam market from Kadambur hills. In this context, when there is no agriculture office in the hill area, they are forced to travel 50 km. Due to this, the farmers continue to face difficulties. Hence, we have already informed the agricultural department officials and the district administration to set up an office here. Now, the officials have to take steps to set it up.”

M Rasu, a farmer from Kadambur, said, “If we go to Sathyamangalam to meet the agriculture officials, we have to spend a whole day for this. At night as there are elephant problems in the area, we are forced to rush back to the village by evening. So, the officials should understand our situation and set up an office as soon as possible.”

A senior official from the Agriculture department, said, “We have planned to set up an office in Kadmbur using containers. However, to set up a container office, Rs 10 lakh funds are required and this has been pending due to insufficient funds. We are also looking for a permanent building. We are also considering appointing officers there on a seasonal basis as a temporary relief.”