Light rain likely in Chennai, parts of northern Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chennai, along with parts of Cuddalore and Puducherry, received light rain on Friday night. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Meenambakkam received 1 cm rain.

Parts of Chengalpattu, Tiruttani, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Kodaikanal and Conoor recorded light rain on Friday and Saturday. The RMC said light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in isolated places over the state, Puducherry and Karaikal from Sunday until Friday.

In Chennai, thunderstorms with lightning are likely in some areas till Monday afternoon, with maximum temperature in the 35-36 °C range.