Madras HC to issue detailed circular against constructing govt buildings on waterbodies

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the secretary of the rural development and panchayat raj department, and secretary of municipal administration and water supply department to issue a detailed circular instructing officials concerned that in future, while selecting sites for putting up any building, it should be ensured that waterbodies are not chosen for putting up such a construction.

A division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi was hearing a petition filed by one S Arumai Dass in 2016 seeking direction to remove the encroachments in a stream (which runs from north to south in the east side of Jacobpuram Village) in Pazhavoor Revenue Village-II of Radhapuram taluk in Tirunelveli. The court said the direction has been issued to prevent the recurrence of such cases, and added that in many cases, government buildings were being put up on waterbodies.

According to the petitioner, a stream runs in a survey number in Pazhavoor revenue village, which starts from the Western Ghats in the western side of Aavaraikulam village. There were several encroachments on the said waterbody, and the reason for the filing of the petition was the construction of a service centre under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The officials conceded that the construction of the community centre in the stream began during 2015-16 and that further construction was stopped following the petition.