Podhu Dikshitars reject allegation of temple land sale

CUDDALORE: Podhu Dikshitars have denied the claims of the state government, made before the the Madras High Court, that they have sold the land of the Natarajar temple. The dikshitars clarified the temple land is under the control of a special tahsildar, as per a government order.

Addressing the media on Friday evening, U Vengatesa Dikshitar, secretary of the Natarajar Temple Podhu Committee and lawyer G Chandrasekhar said, “The hearing of the petitions filed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department, which demanded the temple accounts and sought to stop the ongoing construction works took place at the Madras High Court on Thursday. Our temple lawyers submitted a sealed cover containing account details of the past decade.”

Chandrasekhar explained the temple’s puja and maintenance are supported by contributions from foundations and the income of the dikshitars, which has been clearly mentioned in the submitted accounts. “As per the G.O, nearly 3,000 acres of temple land are under the control of a special tahsildar (temple lands). Occasionally, drafts from these land’s income are directly sent to Tangedco for electricity bill payments. However, the income is insufficient for the bills, and the remaining amount is paid by City Union Bank as donation,” he said.