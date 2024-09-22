Pregnant women must take nutritious food for healthy child, says TN social welfare minister

THOOTHUKUDI: Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan presided over the nutritional month celebration held under the Integrated Child Welfare Scheme at Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Geetha Jeevan appealed to anganwadi workers to create awareness intensively among the pregnant women and new mothers about the importance of the first 1,000 days of motherhood.

"In today's age, raising children is a challenging task for working women, and they often are unable to take care of their health. Only when a pregnant woman takes nutritious food, the child's development remains healthy. The mothers must give breast milk for at least six months, and the nutrition menu advocated by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) should be followed after six months. Parents must note the growth of the child with proportion to the height and weight," she said.

Collector K Elambahavath, Thoothukudi Corporation commissioner L Madhubalan, ICDS project officer M Gayathiri, and other officials were present.