Rodents chew through ventilator pipes of pediatric OT in Madurai GRH

MADURAI: Ventilator pipes used for surgeries inside an operation theatre of the pediatric ward in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai were found to be damaged by rodents, which allegedly chewed through the pipes. According to sources, nurses and workers noticed the damaged pipes of the ventilators on Saturday morning, and immediately lodged a complaint with the hospital dean.
Speaking to TNIE, one of the pediatric surgeons at the GRH said that the ventilator pipes are used for infants and kids during surgeries. "It forms a key part of the ventilator machine that helps breathing, as the system is very important for providing partial or complete support of lungs of the young patients. As the damaged pipes were noticed in the morning itself, a major tragedy was averted. Otherwise, it could have adversely affected the infant patients," the surgeon said.
Staff members also expressed concern over the possibility of the rat infestation turning into a serious issue in the future, and blamed it on the presence of an eatery located near the pediatric department. "We believe that the rats could be attracted to the facility because of the adjoining eatery. The workers often dump the leftovers or stale food in the drainage system, attracting the rodents," the surgeon pointed out.
When contacted, a government doctor from the GRH said, "Rat menace is rampant in all the wards in GRH. Many attenders forget to drop the leftovers in dustbins, thereby inviting these pests inside the facilities. When the workers seal the pipes of a particular section without flushing out the pest, the animal dies of suffocation and this emanates a foul smell. Recently, a rat died inside the exhaust pipe of an air conditioner, and the entire room was filled with foul odour."
Reacting to the issue, GRH Dean (In-charge) Dr G Selvarani told TNIE that rat infestation is a perennial problem in all medical facilities including Madurai GRH. "As the drainage system is very old and located close to residential settlements, the issue has been occurring in all wards. Besides, the facility is near Vaigai River. However, we will be taking the help of an outsourcing agency to plug the holes and also cover the drainage system with iron mesh to resolve the issue. We will also instruct and check the eateries in and around the GRH and warn them to maintain cleanliness," she added.