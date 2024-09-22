Rodents chew through ventilator pipes of pediatric OT in Madurai GRH

MADURAI: Ventilator pipes used for surgeries inside an operation theatre of the pediatric ward in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai were found to be damaged by rodents, which allegedly chewed through the pipes. According to sources, nurses and workers noticed the damaged pipes of the ventilators on Saturday morning, and immediately lodged a complaint with the hospital dean.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the pediatric surgeons at the GRH said that the ventilator pipes are used for infants and kids during surgeries. "It forms a key part of the ventilator machine that helps breathing, as the system is very important for providing partial or complete support of lungs of the young patients. As the damaged pipes were noticed in the morning itself, a major tragedy was averted. Otherwise, it could have adversely affected the infant patients," the surgeon said.

Staff members also expressed concern over the possibility of the rat infestation turning into a serious issue in the future, and blamed it on the presence of an eatery located near the pediatric department. "We believe that the rats could be attracted to the facility because of the adjoining eatery. The workers often dump the leftovers or stale food in the drainage system, attracting the rodents," the surgeon pointed out.