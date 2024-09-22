Six injured as Ambur flyover scaffolding collapses, probe on to find out reason

TIRUPATTUR: Six workers were injured after a section of the scaffolding at an under-construction flyover near Ambur railway station on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway collapsed around 8:50 pm on Saturday. Fire and rescue personnel from Ambur are involved in clearing the debris to find out if any worker is trapped.

Soon after the accident, local police, along with National Highway Authority officials, promptly launched rescue operations to determine if more workers were buried under the rubble. Two of the injured workers were initially taken to Ambur Government Hospital for treatment.

The flyover, whose construction began a year ago, is part of a Rs 143 crore expansion project to upgrade the highway into a six-lane road. As workers continued the construction, the scaffolding suddenly collapsed causing the accident. All the six workers injured are from North Indian states. Three were rushed to Vellore Government Hospital for advanced treatment, while the rest are being treated at Ambur Government Hospital, sources said. Traffic diversions have been enforced as police continue rescue efforts. The cause of the collapse is currently under investigation.