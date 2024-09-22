Three GRI professors appear on Stanford University's influential scientists list 2023

DINDIGUL: Three professors from the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) - Deemed to be University have made it to the list of top influential scientists in the world, as ranked by experts of Stanford University, for the fifth consecutive time.

According to press release, GRI's Dr P Balasubramaniam, Department of Mathematics, Dr S Meenakshi, Department of Chemistry and Dr K Marimuthu, Department of Physics were named in the impact list 2023, which has been ranked by Prof. John PA Loannidis and his colleagues at Stanford University.

A total of 3,500 Indian researchers have been included in the list, which includes over two lakh researchers from across the world. They are classified in 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. At least five research papers published by all classified scientists are ranked based on field and sub field-specific percentages, stated the release. It may be noted that these three professors had earlier been included in the lists published in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.