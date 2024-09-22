TN water minister upset over illegal release of dam water, says will jail culprits soon

VELLORE: Upset over the unauthorised release of water, in the newly constructed dam across Ponnai river, in Gugayanallur village in Katpadi, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Saturday said that people responsible for the release will be caught and sent to Vellore Central Jail in Thorapadi within 15 days.

Speaking at the inauguration of the dam on Saturday, the minister said he had asked for a small amount of water to be stored in the dam so that it could be released during the inauguration, to check the functioning of the dam. However, someone had released the water overnight, he said. Further, he also warned the contractors of the project saying that they would be sent to jail if the dam was found to be defective. “If the dam proves to be defective during flood time, you will be sent to jail,” he said.

On Saturday, the minister inaugurated the dam built at the cost of ₹12.70 crores. Located 19.30 km away from the Tamil Nadu border, the structure is designed with 6 sluices on both sides. The dam measures 270 meters in length and 1.50 meters in height and can retain water for a length of 750 meters when the reservoir is at full capacity, with a storage capacity of 5.36 million cubic feet.

This dam will enhance groundwater levels in the surrounding areas of Gugayanallur, Thakkambalaiyam, Ekambarunallur, Maruthampakkam, Veppalai, Sripathinallur, Ramakrishnapuram, Sivanur, Melpadi, and Thenpalli, benefiting 10 villages by providing irrigation for 716 acres through 40 wells and borewells. Additionally, around 420 farmers and 4,500 residents will benefit from the dam.