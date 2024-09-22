Two die allegedly due to suffocation while digging for septic tank in Tamil Nadu

SIVAGANGA: Two persons allegedly died due to asphyxiation while digging a septic tank at a house, which was under construction in Ilaiyangudi on Saturday.

Police sources said, Sikkandar of Bismila Nagar was constructing a new house, where the duo R Ramaiya (56) of Seethurani and K Baskaran (50) of Thirudaiyaarpuram were engaged in digging a septic tank for the last three days.

Sources further said that during the process, when they had dug around 25-feet deep, they became unconscious allegedly due to asphyxiation. Fire and rescue service personnel reached the spot and took them out but both had already died. During the rescue operation, one of the rescue personnel had become unconscious and had to be brought out. The team then used oxygen cylinders while going inside. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Ilaiyangudi police registered a case and an investigation is on.