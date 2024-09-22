VIT fest: Rajaa says TN govt committed to help startups

CHENNAI: The three-day flagship technical fest of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), TechnoVIT 2024, concluded on Saturday. The event featured over 250 programmes, including hands-on experience in drone piloting, robot wars, workshops, hackathons and problem-solving challenges.

On the final day, international students showcased various cutting-edge technological advancements. Addressing the students, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, who was the chief guest, said many Indians prefer to work for companies like Google or Microsoft rather than building their own enterprises. He encouraged the students to approach STARTUP TN with their innovative ideas and seek seed funding, assuring them that the state is committed to supporting their entrepreneurial success. Rajaa also emphasised the importance of being ‘space-ready,’ highlighting India’s advancements with ISRO and Tamil Nadu’s recent MoU with the Australian Space Agency to establish space research parks.

VIT vice-president Sekar Viswanathan, adviser to the Chancellor SP Thiyagarajan, VIT Chennai pro vice-chancellor T Thyagarajan, additional registrar PK Manoharan, along with faculty members and students were present at the valedictory function. Sekar emphasised VIT’s dedication in contributing to the state’s growth by offering skill development programmes. He assured students that Artificial Intelligence will not eliminate jobs but transform them, urging them to stay agile and adapt to changing circumstances.