Work on Apollo junction grade separator in Madurai to be completed by August ’25

MADURAI: Of the 30 piers, including two abutments, work on 10 piers and one abutment has been completed on the Apollo junction grade separator. Work on the project is slated for completion by August 2025.

The Apollo junction grade separator is being constructed on the Madurai - Thondi road, starting at the Apollo junction roundabout. An administrative sanction of Rs 150.28 crore for the construction work was granted by the Highways and Minor Ports (HS1) Department on April 10, 2023. Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated construction works on October 30, 2023. The flyover will span 1,100 metres long and the width of the four-lane bridge is 17.2 metres (2*7.5 metres and centre median of 1.2 metres) and a two-lane (2x7.50 metre wide) service road on both sides of the lower side of the flyover. A stormwater drain will also be constructed. Currently, 25% of the work has been completed.

An official from the state highways department told TNIE that work on 10 piers and one abutment work has been completed and other works are in progress. He further stated that the Madurai - Thondi road (SH 33) is an important state highway in Madurai district and as it is used to reach Sivaganga from Madurai city and provides access to Madurai ring road, traffic snarls are common at Apollo junction. Once the bridge is completed and put to use, it will decongest traffic.