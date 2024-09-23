21-year-old man dies after taking injection in Coimbatore, unregistered medico under scanner

COIMBATORE: The district health department and police launched a probe against an unregistered medical practitioner at Senjeri village near Sultanpet following complaint that a 21-year-old youth who was given an injection by him for abdomen pain died on Saturday.

After conducting an investigation on Sunday, the joint director of health services Coimbatore district NN Rajasekaran said the suspect was not registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI). Rajasekaran said the suspect had completed MBBS in Georgia in 2022. However, he has yet to clear MCI’s screening test (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) which is mandatory to practise in India. Also, he did not receive approval from the Tamil Nadu Medical Council.

The issue came to light after K Prabhu (21), a driver from Senjeri village who suffered abdomen pain, visited a clinic attached to a pharmacy run by Paul Jayaseelan in the village on Saturday afternoon.

Jayaseelan’s son Victor Jeevarathinam (30), who had completed MBBS in Georgia, Eastern Europe, allegedly administered Ranitidine and Dicyclomine injection to Prabhu around 12.50 pm. Prabhu collapsed within an hour after returning home. His family rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he was declared dead.

As he died soon after treatment by Victor, Prabhu’s family staged a protest at ESI hospital where the body was sent for postmortem. Sultanpet police booked a case under section 194 (unnatural death) of the BNSS and sought the health department’s help in verifying the treatment. The post mortem result is expected on Monday.