Crops wilt due to lack of rain, Dharmapuri farmers seek aid

DHARMAPURI: Stating that crops had failed due to lack of water for irrigation, farmers in Pennagaram and Eriyur have appealed to the Dharmapuri administration to provide compensation.

Pennagaram and Eriyur are rain fed areas and farmers are dependent on nature. Cultivation is carried out on 350 hectares in the two areas. Since summer there have been some rain, but in the last month there has been no rain which has resulted in wilting of standing crops. Farmers have appealed to the administration to assess the situation and provide compensation.

Speaking to TNIE, K Sami, a farmer from Pennagaram, said, “This year has been extremely distressing for us due to the lack of rainfall. Most of the lakes and ponds have dried in the heat wave between March and May. Though summer showers provided some relief, they did not increase water reserves or improve ground water.

This has impacted even dry land crops like millets Ragi, Peral millets, Horsetail millets, oil seeds like ground nut and even fodder crops like maize. Without water we have no means to pursue cultivation and seek assiatnce from the administration.”

Another farmer, P Karupannan from Eriyur said, “Even vegetables like lady’s finger and beans which are planted as border crops are failing now and the losses are immense. We have stopped cultivation and are waiting for North East monsoon. If that too fails then the situation of farmers would be dire.”

Officials in the Agriculture department they said, “This year so far the district has received 421.49 mm of rainfall. However in Pennagaram and Eriyur, the rainfall has been low. The situation is normal and the North East monsoon would improve the situation.”