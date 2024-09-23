DMK, PMK cadre spar over ‘disrespect’ to MLA

DHARMAPURI: Dispute over not inviting a PMK MLA for a bhoomi puja escalated into an altercation between the partymen and DMK cadre in front of the Pennagaram bus stand, leading to them obstructing traffic for an hour. The entire event was cancelled as a result, said the police.

For the construction of an arch at the Pennagaram bus stand entrance, the DMK cadre organised the bhoomi puja on Sunday, inviting senior partymen in the district, including Dharmapuri MP A Mani. However, before the event, several PMK cadre gathered at the entrance and allegedly prevented DMK cadre from entering the bus stand, leading to an altercation.

Speaking to TNIE, a PMK cadre said, “DMK is purposefully ignoring the contributions of PMK MLA G K Mani. If it is a state government event, why was he not invited? We cannot tolerate this. Especially, when the Pennagaram MLA had applied to offer money from his MLALAD funds for the construction.”

A senior DMK cadre said, “It is the DMK-led government that had allotted over Rs 5 crore for the bus stand. A major portion of the construction was completed and A Mani’s MPLAD funds were diverted for it. All elected representatives can take part, as the event was organised by the Pennagaram town panchayat. Both the DMK cadre and the town panchayat staff had attempted to contact G K Mani for the last three days, but he was not reachable.”

Police sources told TNIE that the videos spread on social media showed the two cadres were involved in an altercation. No case has been registered so far, they added.