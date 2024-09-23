IIT Madras startup may give life to hyperloop dreams

CHENNAI: India’s tryst with hyperloop, a high-speed transportation system, might be realised soon as TuTr Hyperloop, a deep tech startup incubated at IIT Madras, is working to create a full-scale hyperloop infrastructure with a speed of 600kmph. With lot of technology impetus from the local community, Chennai is the ideal place for its advantages and the city has the chance to have the first global test facility for Hyperloop.

The technology will be first tested at a speed of 100kmph at the 410-metre hyperloop test track at IIT Madras’ Discovery campus in Thaiyur. Once this mark is crossed, it will be tested in a longer track for 600kmph. If all goes well, the technology could even complement the Metro Rail network.

“TuTr engineers have successfully developed the linear induction motor prototype which is currently undergoing rigorous trials on the test track. The team is currently in the final stages of developing the levitation technology for this pod and will start testing on the tracks by the end of this month.

We are working towards testing the pod propulsion and levitation technologies together in the 410 metre tube in the coming weeks,” said Founder Director of TuTr Hyperloop Dr Aravind S Bharadwaj, who switched over from The Mahindra Group to help the commercialisation of Hyperloop technology.

The initial focus of TuTr Hyperloop is not to achieve 600kmph but to make the technology commercially viable for practical use in India. “We have already identified real-world applications of this technology. One such potential application is to augment the existing Metro Rail network with a high-speed corridor developed with appropriate components of hyperloop technology.