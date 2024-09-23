Illegal electric fence: Three electrocuted while hunting in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATTUR: Three people, including a father-son duo who went to hunt wild animals on Saturday midnight at Perumapattu, at the foothills of Yelagiri Hills died after coming in contact with an illegal electrical fencing on a farm to prevent trespassing of pigs.

The deceased have been identified as K Singaram, (40) a farmer, and his son Yogesh (15), a class 9 student and L Karipiran (65). Locals who found the bodies on Sunday morning alerted Kurisilapattu police. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after postmortem.

While Singaram and Yogesh were from Mookanoor, which is around 15 kilometres from the accident spot, Karipiran was from a village near Perumapattu. The three had gone to Perumapattu to hunt animals with country-made guns.

According to the police, the agricultural field belonged to one Murugan who had leased his land to S Neethi (55), three years ago. Neethi was cultivating cotton and groundnuts here. Police said that Neethi and his friend T Pannathukutti (45) had illegally raised the electric fence on the farm land. While Neethi has been arrested, police are on the lookout for Pannathukutti who is absconding.