Mild tremors spark panic in Nellai, Tenkasi villages

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Panic ensued in parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts near the Western Ghats as mild tremors were experienced, accompanied by a loud noise, around 11.55 am on Sunday.

Residents rushed out of their houses and shared their experiences. The tremor was felt by residents in several areas, including Kalathimadam, Kadayam, Servaikaranpatti, Muthaliyarpatti, Pottalputhur, Ravanasamuthiram, Alwarkurichi, Sivasailam, and Ambur of Tenkasi district, and Ambasamudram, Vikramasingapuram, Papanasam, Sivanthipuram, Agasthiyarpatti, Manimuthar, Singampatti, Kallidaikurichi, Veeravanallur, and Gopalasamuthiram of Tirunelveli district.

"I could feel the vibrations of the earthquake. At first, I thought it was an electrical leak, then I assumed it might be from a large speaker set up for a temple festival in our village. I realised it was a tremor only after my family members felt it too," said R Pushpam, a resident of Kalathimadam, located around 16 km from the Western Ghats.

In most villages close to the Ghats, the tremors accompanied by a loud noise lasted for around five seconds. Activists, including Tenkasi Iyarkai Vala Pathukappu Sangam president and former MLA K Raviarunan, alleged that the tremors might have been caused by stone quarries that illegally use high-power explosives.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan advised people not to panic. "Mild tremors felt by residents in the Ambasamudram area were reported to the National Centre for Seismology and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

No major seismic activity posing any danger was recorded in the region. Hundreds of minor tremors, ranging from 1 to 3 on the Richter scale, occur globally each day. Most of these are too minor to be detected by instruments and pose no threat to the public, eliminating the need for alarm," the district administration said in a statement.

"In line with government directives, awareness programmes are being conducted across Tirunelveli district regarding natural disasters. The National Disaster Response Force in Radhapuram will conduct joint training and awareness programmes not just in Tirunelveli but also in nearby districts. People are urged to participate in these programmes to better understand how to stay alert and act during natural disasters," it added.