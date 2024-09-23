PIL pleas will be ineffective if filed sans substantive evidence, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: PIL pleas will run the risk of getting dismissed as frivolous if filed without facts and figures necessary for bringing about a change and make real impact in the society, the HC said.

The comments were made by the first bench of Acting CJ D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji recently while dismissing a PIL seeking orders to set up a special bench for cases against journalists and YouTubers.

PIL activist S Muralidharan had filed the petition in the wake of the cases registered against ‘Savukku’ Shankar and Felix Gerald of RedPix channel.

“It is essential for the public spirited person to provide specific facts and information to bring about tangible change and make a real impact in society. Without these particulars, PIL runs the risk of being dismissed as frivolous or lacking merit,” the bench stated. Therefore, it is imperative that those filing PILs are diligent in researching and presenting solid evidence to support their cause to avoid being perceived as a waste of time.

Disapproving the contentions of the petitioner, the bench noted speedy justice is recognised as a fundamental right under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

However, based on the unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a person in a PIL, a special bench cannot be constituted, more particularly when the doors of this court are not knocked by the alleged victims.

The bench slammed the petitioner for raising “vague” allegations over the law and order situation without “an iota of evidence” and said if he had evidences to substantiate, the remedy lies elsewhere and he cannot invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of the court.