Podhu Dikshithars being maligned by HR&CE dept: H Raja

CHENNAI: BJP state convenor H Raja on Sunday alleged that the HR&CE Department has been carrying out malicious propaganda against the Podhu Dikshithars of the Chidambaram Natarajar temple that they had sold 2,000 acres of temple land.

Raja said, “Since 1976, the entire land properties of the temple have been maintained by a special tahsildar. How can the Dikshithars sell land that is already under government supervision? Further, the government pays a paltry sum of Rs 90,000 for 1,000 acres of land belonging to the temple. Why does the HR&CE Department poke its nose in temple affairs, where the government has no say?”

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters, Raja said the DMK-led government, in its policy note for the HR&CE Department, said the temples under the department own 4.76 lakh acres and 22,600 buildings. “Why has the department not uploaded the property details online yet? How many acres of land are encroached and how many are on lease?” he asked.

Further, he alleged that former minister Pongalur Palanisamy had encroached upon nine acres given to the Chidambaram temple and the Tiruvannamalai temple for vilva pooja.