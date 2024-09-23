Rampant red sand mining: Coimbatore Collector inspects villages in Perur Taluk

COIMBATORE: Following a High Court direction seeking district officials to take action against rampant red sand mining, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Sunday inspected the areas under the forest range along the Western Ghats at Kalimangalam and Alandurai villages in Perur Taluk.

After inspecting huge tracts of land in Mungilmadai Kuttai, Mulakadu, Mangalapalayam and Vellimalaipattinam panchayats, the collector directed revenue officials to file police complaints against the landowners concerned.

Alleging unchecked mining in and around the forest area, a petitioner from Coimbatore submitted photographic evidence with the Madras High Court.

The petitioner claimed red sand was being mined, without permission for using it in brick-kilns and other purposes, using earthmovers by digging over ten feet.

Subsequently, the assistant director of the geology and mines department filed a report during a hearing last Friday. Displeased over the action taken, a special division bench directed authorities to register FIRs, arrest suspects and seize heavy machinery. The Forest Department was also told to prepare an awareness module on wildlife protection and environment conservation.

Meanwhile, several villagers from Vakkanamkombu and Akkarai Sengapalli near Annur on Saturday impounded a sand-laden truck for alleged involvement in illegal gravel mining for the last few weeks. Demanding action, the villagers staged a protest. After negotiating with the protesters, revenue officials told the operators, who claimed to have obtained permission, to halt mining until further orders.