Tamil Nadu reports 14k dengue cases, most in seven years

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported around 14,000 dengue cases and seven deaths in nine months, which is the highest number of cases in the last seven years. The last time the state reported the highest number of dengue cases was in 2017 with 23,294 cases and 65 deaths. Health officials said that the number might increase further as the monsoon is due.

As per the department, till Saturday, a total of 14,560 dengue and seven deaths were reported in the state. In the last 20 days alone, over 2,000 cases were reported. Meanwhile, in 2013, it was 9,121 cases and 12 deaths. The number of daily fever reports are being obtained from 4,676 government and private hospitals.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said, “We should be careful till December as rains are due. People should keep their surroundings clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.” About the increase in cases this year, he said, “Unusual rains have an impact on the number of cases.

Technically we have strengthened surveillance compared to previous years by including private clinics and laboratories while collecting fever case reports so that we can start effective management early and prevent deaths. Early diagnosis and proper management is our goal.”

Dr S Chandrasekar, Head of Department of General Medicine in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital said, “Once the monsoon starts, we expect the cases to rise, maybe from October. People should not delay to consult a doctor if they have a fever.” Health Minister Ma Subramanian had already chaired a meeting with higher officials on September 2 to discussed the prevention and management of dengue.