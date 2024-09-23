Two permanent roundabouts to come up at major junctions in Coimbatore city

COIMBATORE: The State Highways Department and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have begun constructing roundabouts at vital junctions in the city.

While the Chinthamani junction near Mettupalayam Road is being built by the civic body, the Ukkadam - Sungam Junction Roundabout is being constructed by the State Highways department.

Based on the recommendations of the district road safety committee, traffic signals in the city are being replaced with a U-turn system or roundabout. The traffic police wing, the road safety wing of the state highways department, the CCMC and other departments are coordinating the work.

The design of the roundabout and U-turn spots were changed multiple times and several trial runs were conducted over the past few months. The final design was approved by the road safety wing of the state highways department and sent to the civic body for the construction of a permanent roundabout at the Chinthamani junction following which the civic body has started construction.

The State Highways Department has started constructing a permanent roundabout at the Ukkadam-Sungam Bypass junction, below the Ukkadam flyover.

The department will also be constructing roundabouts at the Ukkadam-Perur Bypass junction and at the Aathupalam junction. Officials hope the roundabouts will would ease traffic flow.

