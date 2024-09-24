400 trainer posts vacant as Samagra Shiksha fund crunch hits Tamil Nadu schools

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu still awaits the release of the centre’s share of funds under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme for this financial year, the school education department is yet to appoint vocational trainers in over 400 schools across the state.
These trainers have been tasked with teaching employability skills to vocational students since the 2022-23 academic year. With quarterly examinations currently underway, teachers have urged the government to either appoint trainers immediately or remove the subject from the syllabus entirely.
While the state’s school education minister, along with department officials, went to Delhi seeking the release of funds, Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Modi regarding the matter. However, the centre has said the funds would be sanctioned only after the state signs an MoU for the PM SHRI schools and fully implements the National Education Policy 2020.
Apart from teaching vocational students, the trainers — hired on a contract basis — are also responsible for maintaining student portfolios and supporting students in pursuing higher education.
‘Centre yet to release first installment of Rs 573 crore’
Employability skills, a subject introduced after the SCERT revamped the vocational syllabus in collaboration with the TNSDC, covers digital literacy, communication, and entrepreneurship skills.
“The school education department has asked vocational and postgraduate teachers to handle the subject temporarily. However, this is not happening in many schools, leaving students unprepared for exams,” said M Madhavan, president of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Graduates Teachers Association. He suggested replacing employability skills with subjects such as computer science, economics or English, and assigning them to postgraduate teachers so the students are not affected.
Meanwhile, department officials confirmed that the delay in appointing vocational trainers is due to the non-release of central funds under the SS scheme. They are now exploring alternative ways to finance it. In January 2024, the Union Ministry of Education sanctioned Rs 3,585 crore for TN under the SS scheme for 2024-25, with Rs 2,151 crore from the centre and Rs 1,434 crore from the state, following the 60:40 funding pattern.
While the state has disbursed its share, the centre is yet to release the first installment of Rs 573 crore for this year, along with Rs 249 crore from the previous year. The fund delay has also impacted other SS scheme initiatives.
Of the total Rs 3,585 crore, Rs 670 crore was allocated for teacher salaries. Without funding, the department might struggle to pay temporary teachers hired through School Management Committees. Even with the state’s share, it may have to prioritise certain SS scheme initiatives over others, sources said.
Rs 2,151 crore still pending
In January 2024, the central government sanctioned Rs 3,585 crore for TN under the SS scheme, with Rs 2,151 crore from the centre and Rs 1,434 crore from the state. So far, only the state government has disbursed its share.