400 trainer posts vacant as Samagra Shiksha fund crunch hits Tamil Nadu schools

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu still awaits the release of the centre’s share of funds under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme for this financial year, the school education department is yet to appoint vocational trainers in over 400 schools across the state.

These trainers have been tasked with teaching employability skills to vocational students since the 2022-23 academic year. With quarterly examinations currently underway, teachers have urged the government to either appoint trainers immediately or remove the subject from the syllabus entirely.

While the state’s school education minister, along with department officials, went to Delhi seeking the release of funds, Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Modi regarding the matter. However, the centre has said the funds would be sanctioned only after the state signs an MoU for the PM SHRI schools and fully implements the National Education Policy 2020.

Apart from teaching vocational students, the trainers — hired on a contract basis — are also responsible for maintaining student portfolios and supporting students in pursuing higher education.

‘Centre yet to release first installment of Rs 573 crore’

Employability skills, a subject introduced after the SCERT revamped the vocational syllabus in collaboration with the TNSDC, covers digital literacy, communication, and entrepreneurship skills.