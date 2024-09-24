Aavin delaying Rs 3/litre incentive for two months, say Tiruppur diary farmers

TIRUPPUR: After Coimbatore, dairy farmers in Tiruppur have complained that they have not received the Rs 3 per litre incentive for the last two months. They said this has affected farmers who supply to Aavin cooperative societies.

S Paramasivam, treasurer of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association, said, “A litre of milk is procured at Rs 38 on behalf of Aavin. However, after we protested for a hike, the government has been giving Rs 3 as incentive since December last year. Co-operatives disburse this amount to dairy farmers in the first week of every month. But we have not yet received the amount for July and August.”

“In Tiruppur district, around 2.25 lakh litres of milk is procured daily through 526 cooperative societies. The incentives will help dairy farmers meet expenses as the cost of livestock fodder has risen sharply,” he added.