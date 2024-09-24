Class 8 boy harassed by HM over missing cash, alleges parents

TIRUNELVELI: Seeking action against the headmistress of a government school and two police personnel from Mukkudal police station who allegedly harassed their son over Rs 3,500 missing cash, the parents of a Class 8 student petitioned Collector KP Karthikeyan during the grievance meeting on Monday. However, sources said the police had evidence to show that the boy was involved in the theft, and that he had spent the gains to buy things.

In the petition, the boy’s father said his son had to be treated at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) after the incident and is now afraid of returning to school.

“My elder son (13) is a Class 8 student at a government higher secondary school. On September 6, the headmistress claimed that Rs 3,500 was missing from her purse and she questioned my son on September 9. On September 12, she harassed him, demanding that he admit to the theft. My son tearfully told us about this, and we decided to meet the headmistress the following day.

However, before we could reach the school, she handed him over to Mukkudal sub-inspector and constable. They took my son on their two-wheeler to a secluded place and harassed him, forcing him to confess,” the boy’s father alleged.

He further claimed that the policemen threatened to detain him under the Goondas Act if any complaint was filed against them.

“On September 15, the police personnel visited my son at TvMCH and took a complaint, but no action has been taken. Since his discharge from the hospital on September 16, my son is terrified of going back to school. I request the collector to ensure action is taken against the headmistress and the two police personnel,” he demanded.

“A departmental action has been initiated against the sub-inspector who, in uniform, dealt with the boy,” sources added.