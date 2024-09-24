Madras HC asks Tamil Nadu govt whether it re-entered Madras Race Club land as per law

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday questioned TN government whether the possession of the land leased to Madras Race Club was taken as per the law and whether documents were available to show handing of the land to the horticulture department.

Justice RMT Teekaa Raman raised the queries when the case relating to the termination of the lease agreement entered into with the MRC and the resumption of the land measuring up to 160 acres came up for hearing. “Have you re-entered the land as per the law (revenue standing order),” he asked.

The judge also questioned whether any document is available for evidencing the handing over of the land to the horticulture department by the tahsildar concerned.

Senior counsel P Wilson, representing the revenue department, answered in the affirmative saying a G.O. was issued on September 6 for terminating the lease agreement and for resumption of the land, while the tahsildar had carried out the proceedings for handing the land to the horticulture department. The government took possession of the land on September 9. Later, the land was handed over to the horticulture department by the tahsildar concerned, he said.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for the revenue department, submitted that as per the revised lease agreement, the government is empowered to “terminate the agreement” and is “entitled to re-enter” the land.