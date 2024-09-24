NGT suggests Tamil Nadu govt to convert part of race club land into lake

However, the NGT bench, which has been hearing a case on Velachery lake getting polluted with sewage and flooding, on Monday, asked the government to explore the possibility of creating a lake in the proposed eco-park to hold rainwater during the monsoon that would boost water table as well as mitigate the problem of flooding.

The bench has posted the case for final hearing on Tuesday and sought response from the state government. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran will represent the government in the final hearing.

During the last hearing, the NGT had directed the forest department and Water Resources Department to identify the waterbodies within the Guindy National Park, and if available, make use of the same by deepening them. “We also directed the WRD and the Forest department to inspect and report to us.

In addition, the WRD and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) were also directed to furnish the list of tanks in the upstream area of the Velachery lake for enhancing storage capacity. However, despite the urgency, the reports are yet to be furnished,” the bench said, directing the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, WRD to file the report.