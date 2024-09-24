NIA searches 11 places in Tamil Nadu in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in what they termed an "anti-election campaign promoted as part of a divisive conspiracy of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir organisation seeking to establish Islamic rule in the country."

NIA teams conducted extensive searches at the houses of 11 suspects in Chennai, Tambaram and Kanyakumari districts, and seized various incriminating materials, including digital devices, unaccounted cash, and literature belonging to Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

The case registered by NIA relates to causing and creating disaffection through various social media handles, and campaigning against exercising electoral franchise / voting, deemed by Hizb-ut-Tahrir as un-Islamic/Haram.

Hizb-ut-Tahrir is an organization engaged in instigating its followers to overthrow the lawfully established democratic government through divisive actions.

Hameed Hussain, a key conspirator in the case, had collaborated with five other accused persons to hold secret meetings for promoting the anti-India ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the accused, along with several groups of people, had carried out campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu to establish Khilafah/Islamic rule in India, and had been involved in activities aimed at dividing the people and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Investigations in the case, taken over by NIA from Chennai City police in July this year, are continuing, and the material seized during the searches is being examined, the agency said.