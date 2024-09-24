Puducherry CM seeks Rs 6K crore special assistance from Centre for infrastructure projects

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy has sought special assistance to the tune of Rs 5,828 crores from the union government for building capital infrastructure facilities in Puducherry.

Referring to the proposal submitted to the Centre in this regard, the chief minister, in a memorandum submitted to the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday, said that as the union territory is not included under the scheme of 'Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment' and is unable to avail funds for various projects.

This includes the expansion of Puducherry Airport, where two previously considered options – runway extension and a Greenfield airport – were found unfeasible. Instead, a new runway orientation towards NH 45, offering a 3,000-metre runway on a level surface, is proposed, utilizing available government land.

Additionally, an Integrated Assembly Complex costing Rs 420 crore is planned, housing the Legislative Assembly, Secretariat, and other offices. Health infrastructure upgrades are also proposed, including a 200-bed infectious disease hospital in Karaikal and improvements to rural health centres, with a combined cost of Rs 500 crore. The government also aims to establish a Medical University at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore and a National Law University at an estimated cost of Rs 483 crore.

Rangasamy emphasized the need for a 10% increase in the annual Normal Central Assistance (NCA) and Special Central Assistance (SCA) for critical areas. Puducherry, not being included in the Finance Commission’s Terms of Reference, is heavily dependent on NCA. The current allocation for 2024-25 reflects only a 4.85% growth over the previous year, prompting the government to request an annual increase of at least 10% until Puducherry is eligible for formula-based grants.

Additionally, Puducherry has initiated a special drive to fill essential posts across key departments such as health, education, police, and public works, aligning with the prime minister's guidance. The administration requests Rs 100 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 200 crore in 2025-26 to cover recurring expenses.

Furthermore, Puducherry has achieved top rankings in the Social Progress Index and aims to sustain this progress through several welfare schemes. These include financial assistance for women heads of families, subsidies for LPG cylinders, the CM Cares Scheme for newborn girls, and scholarships for government school students pursuing undergraduate degrees. To ensure effective implementation of these welfare schemes, the administration requests an additional SCA of Rs 200 crore for 2024-25 and Rs 250 crore for 2025-26.

He also sought the Comprehensive Amendment of Pondicherry Civil Service Rules, 1967 for enhancement of cadre strength from 62 posts to 83 posts, to grant two-year relaxation for recruitment in Group C and Group B (non-gazetted ) posts, creation of 13 permanent posts and upgradation of one deputy commissioner post in commercial tax, delegation of powers to the lieutenant governor for creation, revival, continuation, conversion, transfer, up-gradation and down-gradation of posts and exemption from consultation of UPSC for framing RR for Group-B (Non-Gazetted) posts.