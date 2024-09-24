Smart bins remain as showpieces on corporation plots in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In 2021, the city corporation announced a plan to have 'Smart Bin' at prominent locations in the city. Sources said there are about 20 such bins with the corporation, but as they are stocked on the premises of various micro-compost centres (MCC) they are of little use to the public.

The bins were regarded as 'smart', as half of the portion would be under the ground level, and there would be special vehicles to collect garbage from it.

Apart from this, there would also be a foot lever to open and close the bin's top. But what the corporation received in 2022 was some bins with a foot lever from the manufacturer, and the authorities also don't have any special vehicles to clear garbage from the bins. Although things didn't work as planned, the corporation placed a few of these bins near Gandhi Market and kept the remaining on the MCC premises.

"They had installed the bins on the premises of a micro-compost centre in Konakkarai last year. There is no direction to use it. In fact, why do we need such bins at the MCC? We segregate the waste inside the MCC building, and we don't do what was in the mind of the administration when they placed bins on the MCC premises," a sanitation worker said.

One can see a similar situation at the MCC at Alwarthoppu Road. Like in Konakkarai, about five bins are kept at the premises of the MCC in Alwarthoppu too."It is a waste of public money, and action must be taken against those who sanctioned the purchase of these bins," said S Surya Prakash, a resident.

In response, senior corporation officials said that they will enquire about it and take necessary action on the issue.