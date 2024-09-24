Tamil Nadu cops deny allegations of sexual harassment, gang rape made by nursing student in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul district police on Tuesday denied sexual harassment and gang rape against a 22-year-old nursing student of Uthamapalayam in Theni district.

According to an official release, the young woman was on the way to her college in Theni on Monday morning. She called her father claiming that a woman was following her and her phone went switched off.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father in Uthamapalayam Police Station in Dindigul district on Monday, reported that the girl was kidnapped by a group of youngsters in a car and sexually assaulted her. The youngsters left the girl in Dindigul Railway Station and later she was admitted in Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital.

Based on the complaint, an inquiry was launched by AWPS Dindigul police.

Later, the victim was cross examined during the inquiry and the facts she mentioned were unreliable. During the thorough investigations, the police found that the nursing student wasn't kidnapped or sexually harassed.

She narrated these incidents out of pressure, which is under investigation, said the police.