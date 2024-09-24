Tamil Nadu elementary school teachers defer protest to secretariat following talks with minister

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) has said it has postponed the plan to lay siege to the secretariat on two days from September 29 to October 1 following talks with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior school education department officials on Monday.

Speaking after the meeting, members of TETO-JAC said the minister and officials listened to their demands including withdrawing G.O. 243 which alters the seniority process in promotions and transfers from block-level to state-level.

“During the meeting, our 31-point demands were divided into two – those related to work and those related to finance. The minister has assured us that most of our demands like equal pay for equal work for secondary grade teachers would be accepted soon,” they said.

The members also urged the central government to release the funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme so that various initiatives could be carried out without any hiccups.