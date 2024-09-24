Tamil Nadu: Experts to inspect Siruvani dam to fix leakage of water

COIMBATORE: Following complaints of leakages and seepage of water from the Siruvani dam, an expert team from Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, will inspect the dam soon and prepare a report on the repair works that need to be taken up.

The Siruvani dam, located deep inside a forest in Kerala, is one of the main drinking water sources for Coimbatore city. Although the dam has storage capacity of 50 ft, the Kerala water resource and irrigation department does not allow the water level to cross the 45 ft mark as a precautionary measure. Lowering the water level by 5 ft results in a shortage of 122.05 MCFT of water to Coimbatore. This creates difficulties to water managers in the city to maintain supply during summer.

During a routine inspection of the dam on July 20, officials from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, led by CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, noticed water seepage and leakage. Sources in TWAD board said 10 lakh litres of water goes waste every day due to leakage.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said there is no need to worry about the dam’s stability and that only strengthening works are required. He added that expert engineers from Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) Pune would inspect the dam next week.

“We have paid Rs 17.5 lakh as fee for the inspection. The experts will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on the repair work that need to be taken up and the amount required for it. Based on the DPR and estimate, we shall be sending a proposal to the Tamil Nadu government seeking funds,” he added.

Sources said the Kerala government’s water resources and irrigation department has estimated an amount of Rs 3 to 4 crore for the repair and maintenance work.