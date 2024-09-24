Tamil Nadu: Over 70 women file petition to Dharmapuri collector against Tasmac outlet

DHARMAPURI: Around 70 women from Kuppur and Nayakanahalli arrived at the collectorate along with Dharmapuri MLA S P Venkaeshwaran and Pappireddipatti MLA A Govindasamy on Monday. They urged the district administration to stop the process of setting up a Tasmac outlet in their area.

Speaking to media personnel, Govindasamy said, “One year ago these residents filed a petition seeking the closure of a Tasmac outlet in their area. However, this petition only delayed the shop’s setup process. Though the residents do not want the officials to open a shop here, the DMK government is keen on increasing the number of shops, and this aggrieves the people.”

P Lakshmi, Nayakanahalli panchayat president, and a petitioner, said, “The area where the Tasmac outlet is proposed to be set up is close to Government and private schools, temples, and even a PHC. This is extremely unsafe for children and there are chances of some children falling victim to alcohol abuse as well and that is not a risk parents are willing to take.”

Seeking an explanation from the administration, petitioners questioned, who asked for a Tasmac outlet here? Why does the district administration insist on setting up more Tasmac outlets in places where there are no requests for them?

The petitioners also warned that if a Tasmac outlet is opened in their area, there would be backlash. When TNIE contacted district administration officials, they said they would investigate the matter and take necessary action.