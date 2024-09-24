Tamil Nadu's Punakayal fishers seek action against international vessel that damages fishing nets

THOOTHUKUDI: Punakayal fishermen sought action against foreign vessels that collided with a country boat and damaged fishnets worth Rs 3 lakh.

In a complaint to the assistant director of fisheries, members of the Punnakayal fishermen village committee, who accompanied country boat owner Thomas, whose boat was damaged, said that the outbound vessel Lubara collided with the boats around 4.15 am when they were fishing 9 nautical miles off Thoothukudi port.

The vessel, an LPG tanker sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands, strayed away from its course and ran over the fishnets spread in the sea.

As many as 11 fishermen onboard escaped and the collision damaged 30 nets and sustained significant hull damage. The vessel also did not stop to render any humanitarian aid, and the total damage to the vessel and the fishnets may exceed Rs 3 lakh, Thomas said.

Fishermen leaders said the authorities must provide compensation for the damages. The collisions by international vessels have become commonplace, and they just speed away with no regard for maritime laws and seamanship, they added.

VOC port authorities, the district collector and the fisheries department must take necessary action against such vessels and initiate adequate measures to claim the damage on behalf of the fishermen, they urged.