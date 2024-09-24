VCK man takes swipe at Udhayanidhi over deputy CM post, DMK seeks action

ERODE: Just days after a video of his old speech on the need for “power-sharing” shared by VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on his official ‘X’ handle sparked animated discussions on realignment in the state’s political landscape, a veiled attack on CM Stalin’s scion Udhayanidhi by VCK’s deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna has triggered strong reactions from the DMK. DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Monday urged the VCK chief to take action against Arjuna for his anti-DMK remarks.

Answering questions during a recent TV interview, Arjuna criticised the ruling DMK on various grounds. “Why can’t my leader become the deputy CM of Tamil Nadu when someone who recently came from cinema can get that post,” he asked.

Speaking to reporters in Erode on Monday, Raja said, “I have known VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan for 40 years. His leftist ideology is now resonating across India. Our Chief Minister MK Stalin and I are proud of this.

At present, VCK is in a prominent place among the political parties that stand with the DMK in eradicating communalism and protecting social justice. But a new one (VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna) in the party has criticised the DMK.

He has spoken without political understanding. It is not right. Thol Thirumavalavan would certainly not agree with his opinion. He would certainly take a stand against this view. We hope Thirumavalavan will not allow this and will take action against him.”

The Nilgiris MP also said, “As far as our alliance is concerned, all parties are united in principle. His (Aadhav Arjuna) idea that a common minimum programme is needed in the DMK alliance is an erroneous remark. He is speaking out of immaturity. His opinion seems to favour the BJP. Thirumavalavan will soon take appropriate action against him.”

Earlier, Raja initiated various project works in Bhavanisagar in Erode district on Monday.