Book train ticket using UTS app in TN, you can win gold coin in lucky draw!

COIMBATORE: To promote the use of UTS app, the Welfare Association of Rail Passengers (WARP) comprising Coimbatore, Pollachi, Palani and Dindigul regions has announced a lucky draw for those booking tickets using the app in October and give prizes. To participate in the draw, people must send a screen shot of their booked tickets and UTS number on WhatsApp to the association at 97515-03233.

Sources said, the first prize winner will be given a gold coin, and silver coin will be given to the second prize winner. The association will recharge subscription for the UTS app to four third prize winners, and a silk saree would be given to a woman passenger.

The contest is open to people booking tickets from Kinathukkadavu, Pollachi Gomangalam, Udumalai, Maivadi Road, Madathukulam, Pushpathur Palani, Sathirapatti, Ottanchathiram, Akkaraipatti, Anaimalai Road, and Meenatchipuram.

Speaking to TNIE S Devadoss, president of WARP said, “We will not get any benefit from conducting the lucky draw. We planned the event purely to encourage people to book train tickets through the UTS app, which will help them avoid standing in queue at stations.

Even those who have booked a single ticket or season ticket through the UTS app will be considered for the draw which will be held on November 1. We are conducting the event as part of our association’s first anniversary.”

Shiva Mohan, secretary of the association, said,

“The railways is promoting UTS and we are supporting it. By conducting the draw, we are stressing the need for railways to operate more trains via Kinathukkadavu and Pollachi to Dindigul and Thiruchendur, from Coimbatore as the two stations have a lot of revenue generating potential.”

Shiva Mohan said gold and silver coins would be given to passengers booking tickets from Kinathukkadavu station through IRCTC web site through lucky draw as well. “These prizes would be given only to passengers in and around Kinathukkadavu.” he said.