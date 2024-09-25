Kuruvai yield down 50 per cent in Thanjavur, farmers blame climate change

THANJAVUR: Even as kuruvai paddy harvesting is under way in the district, farmers in several areas complain that the yield has dropped as compared to last year. They blame excessive heat conditions that prevailed during the tillering period and other climate variations for the dip.

According to officials of the agriculture and farmers welfare department, kuruvai paddy has been cultivated on 61,500 hectares in the district, of which crop in around 70% of the area has already been harvested. While they mention the average paddy yield hovering over 4,624 kg/hectare and 5,000 kg/ hectare, which itself is lower than the 5,500 kg/ha recorded last year, farmers complain the yield this time is even lesser.

A Nambirajan, a farmer from Melamaganam near Ammapettai, said he used to get paddy yield between 36 and 40 bags of 60 kg each during kuruvai season. "But this year I got only 15 bags per acre," he said. This accounts for only 2,250 kg/ha.

"Excessive heat during the season combined with scanty rains led to pest attacks, which is the prime cause behind the yield loss," Nambirajan added. While pointing out the agriculture department having undertaken an inspection of his field, he said he had no hopes of getting compensation.

There has been heavy yield loss in the neighbouring villages too, including Kovilur, Nellithoppu and Kumarakudi, he added. R Sukumaran of Kakkarai said he got only about 36 bags of paddy per acre compared to last year's yield of 40 bags per acre.

"The excessive heat during the tillering stage caused reduction in the yield," he said. Lack of rains during the season also contributed to the loss in yield, he added.